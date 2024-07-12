6 Packers Whose Stock Has Fallen Ahead of Training Camp
6. Greg Joseph, Kicker
The Packers are clearly motivated to make a change at the kicker position if necessary. Anders Carlson was perfect through his first five games or so last year, but a missed kick on the road against the Denver Broncos seemingly sent him spiraling out of control a bit.
Carlson ended up missing another 10 kicks from that point forward between field goals and extra points in the regular season, but it was his struggles in the playoffs that led the Packers to add a guy like Greg Joseph in the first place.
Carlson missed one of his seven extra points in the Packers' blowout win against Dallas in the Wild Card round -- no big deal. Then he missed a field goal late in their near-upset of the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. If Carlson had made his kick to put the Packers up by seven points, the Packers would have had a much better chance of advancing to the NFC Championship game, if not a guaranteed spot.
Greg Joseph was brought in for competition this offseason with Carlson, but the reason why Joseph's stock is down is the fact that Green Bay tried desperately to bring in Jake Bates, who was draining 60-plus-yard kicks with regularity in the UFL. The Lions must have outbid them in money and/or situation, but the Packers brought in the guy the Lions cut to add Bates.
With the addition of James Turner from Detroit, the pressure is now not only on Carlson but Joseph as well. Joseph has the unfortunate reality of the Packers having drafted Carlson and Turner being the more recent addition.
If Joseph was kicking well at OTAs, why would the Packers bring in Turner?
Joseph' stock, for the time being, is definitely down.
More Packers news and rumors: