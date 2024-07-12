6 Packers Whose Stock Has Fallen Ahead of Training Camp
5. Robert Rochell, Cornerback
The relative inactivity at the cornerback position for the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 offseason was a bit staggering, to say the least. With Jaire Alexander missing time both because of injury and team-imposed suspension last year, the CB1 spot is not even a certainty in Green Bay right now. Add in the fact that Eric Stokes has only appeared in 12 games over the last two seasons and has now had his 5th-year option declined by the team.
The cornerback position figured to be a major area of focus for the Packers, especially with a new defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley coming in to replace Joe Barry.
But that wasn't the case. The Packers seem content with the guys who played last year, including the team's top three leaders in passes defensed: Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine, and Keisean Nixon.
With all of those guys returning, along with even the potential of a healthy year from Alexander and Stokes, the one guy who could be on the outside looking in right now is Robert Rochell. The Packers drafted Kalen King in the 7th round and while that doesn't seem like much, a lot of folks in the NFL Draft community felt like King was a big-time steal for the Packers in the 7th round.
Rochell is a former fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft who once looked like a potential viable starter option for the team that drafted him -- the Los Angeles Rams. It's great for the Packers to have enough depth at this position (or at least, guys they like) to consider Rochell's stock down and his roster potential in jeopardy.