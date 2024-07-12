6 Packers Whose Stock Has Fallen Ahead of Training Camp
4. Royce Newman, Offensive Line
We've talked about Newman a number of times before, but it feels like the only reasons he's being kept around in Green Bay are:
- He has prior starting experience
- He's on the final year of his rookie contract
- The Packers have unproven depth on the offensive line
When the Packers turned to Newman last year, it wasn't pretty:
"Newman played even fewer snaps in 2023. He came in halfway through Week 2 in relief of Elgton Jenkins and started the following two games at left guard. He was a complete liability in those two starting games, allowing nine pressures, seven hurries, one sack, and one QB hit. The Packers wouldn’t rely on Newman’s services outside of a handful of special teams snaps, even when injuries along the line piled up later in the season."- Matt Hendershot
What good is a guy in terms of "depth" if you can't rely on him when called upon?
There's a reason we have seen the Packers go out and overhaul the depth department on the offensive line, using their first-round pick on Jordan Morgan to upgrade the starting five and then bringing in Day 3 picks like Jacob Monk and Travis Glover. The Packers also added former first-round pick Andre Dillard to come in and give them another option at the tackle spot.
With all of the new faces in the building, Newman will likely have one last shot to prove himself, but the Packers seem to have put the writing on the wall here. His stock is down, and he's clearly on the roster bubble in 2024.