6 Packers Whose Stock Has Fallen Ahead of Training Camp
3. Samori Toure, Wide Receiver
One position group that is going to be nearly impossible for a bottom-of-the-roster player to crack is wide receiver. The Packers have enviable depth and talent from 1-6 at this position.
Christian Watson was a second-round pick in 2022, and no player coming into the league the last two seasons has more touchdowns than his 12. Even with injury and consistency issues, Watson has proven he can be a stud when he's on top of his game.
Romeo Doubs came in as part of that 2022 draft class as well and has quickly emerged as a go-to target for the Packers in the passing game.
The 2023 NFL Draft was exceptional for the Packers overall, but their hits at the wide receiver position have given them the enviable depth at receiver they severely lacked when Aaron Rodgers was in his final couple of seasons. Jayden Reed was phenomenal as an offensive weapon last year as a rookie, and fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks emerged throughout the season as someone who could be featured in the offense.
The Packers also saw the emergence of undrafted rookie Malik Heath and former Seahawks 7th-round pick Bo Melton. Heath was a preseason star whose abilities carried over to the regular season, if only in a small sample. Melton only appeared in five games last year but was the first Packers receiver of this outstanding bunch to eclipse 100 receiving yards in 2023.
That doesn't leave much meat on the bone for someone like 2022 7th-round pick Samori Toure, another talented player at the receiver position and someone the Packers have seen some nice flashes from over the last two years. Toure, with a good preseason, could overtake one of Melton or Heath, but it feels more likely he will be cut or traded before the start of the season.