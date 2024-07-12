6 Packers Whose Stock Has Fallen Ahead of Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers have a lot of good problems on their hands ahead of training camp in 2024. General manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have the "problem" of a young and loaded roster with competition across the board. There is no doubt that making cuts for this team will be tough, and teams are going to be watching the Packers' roster moves closely. Pro scouts from across the league are going to be scouting the Packers' preseason games heavily.
Despite the talent on the roster, some guys have fared better than others so far this offseason. The Packers might not be looking to cut every one of these players, but a handful of guys have seen their stock decline throughout the 2024 offseason. Let's take a look at a few specific names in that unfortunate category.
6 Packers Players Whose Stock Is Down Before Training Camp
1. Sean Clifford, Quarterback
The Packers' decision to roll with Sean Clifford as their primary backup quarterback to Jordan Love could have really bit them badly last season. Just think about it. Love in the midst of a breakout season, and the Packers are getting hot at just the right time to make a Wild Card run.
Thankfully, the Packers didn't have to go through this, but 67 quarterbacks started games in the NFL last season and just imagine if the Packers had to turn to Clifford down the stretch run. It would have been a disaster and roster malpractice by GM Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur.
Now, as we enter the thick of the 2024 offseason, Clifford is in competition with Michael Pratt, a 7th-round pick out of Tulane. And from the sounds of things at OTAs, Clifford was a turnover machine before the pads were even on this year, throwing a handful of interceptions over the course of OTAs.