6 Packers Who Won't Survive the Preseason
6. Samori Toure, Wide Receiver/Return Specialist
Samori Toure is one of the more talented receivers who could also be about to hit the waiver wire. The Packers might be holding out hope someone trades for him, ultimately. We saw evidence that the team might be showcasing him for the rest of the league in Green Bay's preseason debut against the Browns.
Toure got several touches in this game offensively and on special teams. He was targeted twice (and caught one pass) and got a carry out of the backfield (for one yard). We also saw Toure returning punts for the Packers, as he had a nice 14-yard return among his two opportunities.
Once again, you look at the Packers' depth chart at wide receiver right now, and there's just no room for the former seventh-round pick out of Montana. Toure was an FCS All-American at one point and the Packers haven't done a poor job developing him, by any means.
He might not be as coveted right now as someone like DuBose, but there would be plenty of interest around the league in Toure, which is why his manufactured touches against Cleveland indicate that he could be on the trade block.
The Packers need to make sure they get value from some of these guys, and hope teams will be in the mood to trade before they finalize their 90-man rosters. That could lead to Toure having a new team before the preseason concludes. He needs to have a big game in the Packers' second week of preseason play to put more out there to entice potentially interested teams.
