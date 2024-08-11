6 Packers Who Won't Survive the Preseason
5. Royce Newman, Offensive Line
There are a couple of schools of thought when discussing Packers offensive lineman Royce Newman right now.
One school of thought says that with the injuries and absence of Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, and Josh Myers on the offensive line this offseason, you can't cut someone with experience like Newman. The Packers don't have a ton of quality, experienced depth on the offensive line at this point.
The other school of thought is simple: Royce Newman hasn't been good enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. It doesn't always work out like this, but Packers fans would probably prefer to keep DuBose as a seventh receiver than Newman as a ninth offensive lineman.
Again, it's not always that simple, either.
The Packers did play Newman at multiple positions in their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, which can be indicative of a couple of things. Maybe they were trying to get him some reps out there at multiple spots because they view Newman as a valuable swing player. That's entirely possible.
Or...is it possible that the Packers are letting Newman get a bunch of stuff out there on tape to audition for the 31 other NFL teams? It would save the Packers over $2.25 million if they cut Newman and he gets claimed by someone off waivers.
He's a former fourth-round pick in the final year of his contract. The Packers might even be willing to cut him before the end of the preseason if it helps Newman potentially land on his feet elsewhere in the league.
They are going to need to see more from the young guys up front first.