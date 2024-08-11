6 Packers Who Won't Survive the Preseason
4. Donovan Jennings, Offensive Line
Several Green Bay Packers players could be on the roster chopping block as the preseason progresses. One player to keep an eye on will be Donovan Jennings, one of the most coveted undrafted free agent rookies in recent Packers history.
The Packers gave Jennings a $10,000 signing bonus when he signed and $100,000 in guaranteed salary. To give you an idea of how valuable he is to the front office and coaching staff, that $10K signing bonus is more than any UDFA got last year, and they didn't give out any guaranteed salary to UDFAs in 2023.
Jennings can play, and the Packers must have had at least a draftable grade to prioritize him like that.
Unfortunately, you can't make the club if you're "in the tub". This means you can't make the roster if you are unavailable, and Jennings hasn't been available since late July with an injury.
That may ultimately work to the Packers' benefit in terms of being able to keep him on the roster, but we're not getting the chance to see him out there on the field competing.
There is undoubtedly going to be some belief that Jennings can provide positional versatility for the Packers' offensive line as that's something they pretty consistently prioritize whether we're talking about round one or UDFAs. With that in mind, Jennings had an opportunity this offseason to potentially push someone completely off the roster, maybe Royce Newman or someone else.
He needs to get out there for the final two preseason games, or maybe the Packers are trying to hide him from the rest of the league so they can sneak him to the practice squad.