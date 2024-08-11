6 Packers Who Won't Survive the Preseason
3. Greg Joseph, Kicker
The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of a kicking competition, and rightfully so after what we saw unfold last year. The Packers' season was ultimately sunk thanks to issues in the kicking game, namely with Anders Carlson.
The Packers drafted Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and he was outstanding in the first five or six games of his NFL career. Then, things sort of went off the rails as the season progressed.
Carlson wasn't just missing long field goals, but extra points too. He missed 11 total kicks throughout the regular season (six field goals, five extra points). But it was likely the debacle that took place in the playoffs that ultimately led the Packers to bring in competition.
That competition came in the form of veteran Greg Joseph, who has connected on just under 83 percent of the kicks throughout his career. Even though it feels like the competition has been pretty even throughout training camp, how happy have the Packers really been with these two guys, given the fact they recently brought in another option in rookie free agent Alex Hale?
The Packers have added several kickers this offseason and have attempted to add others as well. It's no secret that they are looking to push Carlson, but some of their actions indicate they aren't thrilled with what they've seen from Greg Joseph either.
And if the competition between Carlson and Joseph is close, it's reasonable to assume that the Packers would roll with the player they actually invested NFL Draft capital in. Joseph will have to find a way to separate himself in the coming weeks if he's going to steal Carlson's roster spot.