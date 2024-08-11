6 Packers Who Won't Survive the Preseason
2. Grant DuBose, Wide Receiver
We're going to go in a slightly different direction with this one. Grant DuBose may not survive the preseason for the Packers based on how deep they currently are at receiver, but he's not a player whose stock is tumbling by any means.
In fact, I'm more convinced now than ever before that DuBose will help an NFL roster at wide receiver this coming season. The Packers have an embarrassment of riches at this particular position group.
Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, Bo Melton, and Malik Heath are the top six guys on the team, and it feels like there's a chance we could see the Packers lose a really good player like DuBose this year. A seventh-round pick last year, DuBose spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad.
The former Charlotte star has outstanding athletic traits, a 6-foot-6 wingspan, short-area quickness, and as we saw in the preseason opener against Cleveland -- soft hands.
There's no such thing as a sure thing in the NFL preseason and the bottom of the roster guys. We might see the Packers entertain the idea of cutting or trading someone like Melton or Heath to keep DuBose if he keeps having a strong preseason. But if DuBose keeps making plays out there, he won't survive the preseason in Green Bay -- in a good way.
The Packers won't be able to sneak him through waivers this year if he keeps putting things on tape in the preseason. There will always be teams looking to poach off the waiver wire and DuBose looks like he's ready to contribute to a gameday roster.