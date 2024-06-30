6 Packers Who Could Be Cut Prior to Training Camp
6. Sean Clifford, quarterback
You're not typically going to see teams carry just two quarterbacks during the offseason when 90-man rosters are allowed, but it wouldn't be shocking if the Packers were so disappointed by the offseason performance of 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford that they decided to move on.
Clifford was throwing interceptions left and right throughout OTAs and minicamp and was getting out-performed by seventh-round rookie Michael Pratt. Is it possible that we could see the Packers opt for a different third quarterback completely to back up Jordan Love?
One possibility that could make some sense is veteran Ryan Tannehill, who didn't cross paths with Matt LaFleur in Tennessee but could come in and raise the floor at the position in case Jordan Love has to miss any time. Because if Clifford's rough performance at OTAs and minicamp showed us or taught us anything, it's that the Packers need to be better prepared in the event that Jordan Love has to miss any extensive time.
Take last year for example. What if Love had to miss a stretch of two or three games while the Packers were clearly contending for a Wild Card spot? It would have been catastrophic to have to turn to Sean Clifford in November or December to start multiple games. The Packers got away with it last year, but 67 quarterbacks started games in the league last year. The odds are, they're going to need the backup to play at least a little bit.
And that can't be Sean Clifford. The Packers need to make some type of move to upgrade their QB2 situation and possibly cut their losses with the former Penn State starter.