6 Packers Who Could Be Cut Prior to Training Camp
4. Ellis Merriweather, running back
The Green Bay Packers were clearly not pleased with the way things went last season at the running back position as a whole. Of course, injuries are unpredictable in today's NFL (other than just expecting them to happen) but the Packers were forced to use AJ Dillon as the primary back for much of the 2023 season, and as a result, the team had to rely on quarterback Jordan Love to carry the offense a little bit more than they probably expected.
The plan going into the year was undoubtedly to have Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon taking a lot of the pressure off of Love in his first full season as the starter, but Jones was hurt early on and those plans were foiled. Luckily for the Packers, Love's growth and progression happened a lot faster than anyone could have anticipated.
The team went out in the 2024 offseason and made this position a huge priority. They spent big money in free agency on former All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, once a first-round pick of the Raiders. Jacobs will come in as the expected featured back, but the Packers also spent a third-round pick on former USC star running back MarShawn Lloyd.
And offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich has maintained that Lloyd is going to get a lot of touches this year.
The Packers also found a unique way to bring back AJ Dillon on a rare one-year contract, and the team should still be high on 2023 UDFA Emanuel Wilson, who contributed last season. Thanks to all of that, it's hard to see a place for Ellis Merriweather, especially with the Packers getting 2024 UDFA Jarveon Howard acclimated.
This is now a loaded position for Green Bay and it's tough to find a spot for someone like Merriweather. With two new faces at the top, the Packers might not want to sacrifice a ton of reps here.