6 Packers Who Could Be Cut Prior to Training Camp
3. Greg Joseph, kicker
One of the top training camp battles for the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 offseason is going to be the battle for the kicker job. And this job is mostly going to be about making or missing field goals, but there is undoubtedly an added wrinkle in there with the NFL's new kickoff/kickoff return rules. You've got to start hitting the ball into a specific "landing zone" this season.
It's all fascinating.
But the kicker job right now has three candidates: 2023 draft pick Anders Carlson, the incumbent, along with veteran Greg Joseph and recently cut former Lions kicker James Turner. The Packers have been trying all offseason to find alternatives to compete with Anders Carlson, including the Packers getting into the bidding war for star UFL kicker Jake Bates, who ended up signing with Detroit.
Even as important as this position is -- and we saw it bite the Packers in a big way during last year's playoffs when a missed field goal was likely the reason this team didn't go to the NFC Championship -- it's hard to imagine any NFL team going into training camp with three kickers on a 90-man roster.
That's a bit of overkill.
The Packers are clearly doing more than trying to "push" Anders Carlson right now. They appear to be doing everything they possibly can to replace him. His job security is non-existent at this point. But having three kickers on the practice field probably isn't going to help any of these guys get better. Part of kicking well is getting in a rhythm. The Packers will need to trim this competition down to just two guys sooner than later and because Carlson was a draft pick last year and James Turner was just added, Greg Joseph is the odd man out.