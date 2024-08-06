6 Packers Who Could Be Cut Before Playing a Snap
6. Any UDFA wide receivers
I don’t know that anyone has really paid a lick of attention to the undrafted free agents the Green Bay Packers signed at the wide receiver position this offseason.
Frankly, it was a little surprising to see this team not draft somebody at the position, even with an embarrassment of riches at the position group. The Packers didn’t draft anyone, but here are the three undrafted guys they picked up to compete this offseason:
Julian Hicks, Albany
Dimitri Stanley, Iowa State
Rory Starkey, Samford
These guys should be considered absolute deep sleepers to make the Green Bay Packers and in the case of the wide receiver position, they might also be lucky to make the practice squad.
The Packers are likely keeping these six guys on the 53-man roster if everyone’s healthy: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jaylen Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, and Malik Heath. Someone is going to have to work exceptionally hard to beat out any one of those guys for a roster spot, and if anyone’s going to do it, the odds favor former draft picks like Grant DuBose and Samori Toure.
Seeing any of these undrafted rookies make the team would be the shock of the 2024 offseason. It wouldn’t be out of the question to see at least one of them make the practice squad, but cracking this Green Bay Packers’ roster at receiver anytime soon is going to be a tall task. The best chance one of these guys may have at making the roster – even eventually – is making it as a return specialist.
With the NFL’s new kickoff return format, we could see an uptick in teams really prioritizing outstanding kickoff returners over receivers at the bottom end of the roster who may not otherwise excel on special teams.