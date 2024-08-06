6 Packers Who Could Be Cut Before Playing a Snap
3. Donovan Jennings, offensive lineman
If the Green Bay Packers show interest in an offensive lineman, then the rest of the NFL might want to take notice. The Packers have the secret sauce with offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, who is an offensive line “whisperer” of sorts, but they have also done an excellent job of scouting over a long stretch of time.
You can go all the way back to the drafting and developing of David Bakhtiari as a fourth-round steal or you can look at more recent guys like Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker, two day-three draft picks who are projected to be the team’s bookend starting tackles this season.
The Cowboys get it done with high draft picks, low draft picks, mid-round draft picks, and undrafted players. So when they bring in someone like Donovan Jennings out of South Florida, every other team around their league is going to have to go back to their scouting reports and ask what the Packers saw in this guy that their scouts may have missed.
And now, the league is going to get to see a little bit of Green Bay’s vision for Jennings, which could be as a versatile guard/tackle option.
You want a visual of just how much the Packers value this guy?
That about says it all, doesn’t it?
The Packers essentially view Jennings as a draft choice, and we’ll see how much they try to hide him for the remainder of the offseason, or if they actually subject him to waivers. If he hits waivers, he may never wear a Packers uniform for a regular season game.