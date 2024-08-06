6 Packers Who Could Be Cut Before Playing a Snap
2. Andre Dillard, offensive lineman
You can’t help but love the process with the Packers’ acquisition of a player like offensive tackle Andre Dillard.
Dillard was once a first-round pick out of Washington State by the Philadelphia Eagles. The athletic traits are undoubtedly there for him and always have been, but Dillard somehow hasn’t been able to put things together despite working with some pretty outstanding offensive line coaches.
Well, Jeff Stoutland in Philadelphia is truly one of the very best in the NFL, if not the best overall. The Eagles got out of Jordan Mailata what they were ultimately hoping to get out of Dillard when he was initially drafted by the team. Now, he’s getting one of the best in Adam Stenavich in Green Bay.
After getting a legit shot to be a starter last year in Tennessee, Dillard is officially out of the “reclamation project” category and into the “hopeful swing tackle” category. And the Packers could really use him in that area. Starting right tackle Zach Tom has been missing time this offseason due to a pectoral injury and Dillard hasn’t exactly been crushing it in his place.
The issue for the Packers is, who else do they really have that could take Dillard’s place? They needed an inexpensive swing tackle option, and Dillard gives them that plus some upside as a former first-round pick.
But the upside isn’t so great that the Packers wouldn’t move on if Dillard struggles in the preseason.