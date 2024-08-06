6 Packers Who Could Be Cut Before Playing a Snap
We're well underway with Green Bay Packers training camp and the 2024 preseason is now on deck. Roster battles are being fought daily at training camp practices but once we start seeing this 90-man roster in action against the Cleveland Browns on August 10, the heat is going to be turned up.
For a variety of reasons, there are obviously a lot of players who won't be making the Packers' initial 53-man roster. They could fail to meet expectations or they could end up getting poached by other teams if they hit the waiver wire.
Which Packers players currently on the roster might never actually play a single snap for Green Bay?
6 new Green Bay Packers players who may not make the team
1. Michael Pratt, quarterback
The Green Bay Packers currently have a bit of an issue developing at the backup quarterback position which could ultimately cost both Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt their jobs when all is said and done.
The Packers’ top two options to be big-money quarterback Jordan Love’s backups are not looking like they’re going to be regular season ready. There were plenty of folks in the NFL Draft community that had higher grades on Michael Pratt than in the 7th round, which is where the Packers somehow landed him. Pratt could come out in the preseason and force his way onto the 53-man roster, but there’s probably a better chance he ends up as a practice squad candidate.
The Packers saw their young quarterbacks throw a bunch of interceptions throughout the course of OTAs and early on in training camp, and they may have to see what’s available for higher-end backup options once the preseason comes to a conclusion.