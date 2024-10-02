6 Packers Unlikely to Return in 2025 After Poor Start to Season
Preston Smith
Preston Smith being on this list might raise some eyebrows, especially considering he's under contract with the Packers through the 2026 season. But there’s a case to be made that his time in Green Bay could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.
Smith has been, once again, a serviceable player this season. He’s solid against both the run and the pass, providing stability as a defensive end who knows how to set the edge. He’s not a liability, and that consistency has been a valuable asset to the Packers’ defense over the years.
But "solid" isn’t exactly what the Packers are paying him for. His cap hit is $14.1 million in 2024, and it only climbs from there—reaching $17.5 million in 2025 and $18.2 million in 2026. For a player who is more reliable than dynamic at this stage of his career, that’s a tough price tag to justify.
Smith is a good player, but not at that level of pay. And with the Packers in a position where they need to manage their cap carefully, cutting ties with Smith after this season might be the most logical move. If they release him in the offseason, they’ll take a $9.9 million dead cap hit but will save $7.6 million—valuable dollars that could be reinvested in other parts of the roster.
Additionally, Green Bay has some intriguing young talent waiting in the wings, players who might be ready for increased roles.
Lukas Van Ness, a former first-round pick, is expected to become a key piece of the defense. Kinglsey Enagbare has flashed potential, and guys like Arron Mosby and Brenton Cox Jr. are developmental pieces who could become rotational players.
The Packers need to weigh their options carefully, but as good as Smith has been for Green Bay, his cap number may ultimately be too big to keep him around.
