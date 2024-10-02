6 Packers Unlikely to Return in 2025 After Poor Start to Season
Andre Dillard
When the Packers signed Andre Dillard as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the hope was that he could bolster the offensive tackle depth behind Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom. Dillard was a former first-round pick, once brimming with potential, and Green Bay was betting that a change of scenery might unlock the talent that had so far gone untapped.
He didn’t stand out in the preseason. In fact, he barely made the team after battling with younger, hungrier tackle prospects. But Dillard squeaked onto the 53-man roster, more by default than by performance.
Four games into the season, it’s hard to justify the decision to keep him on the team beyond this season.
Dillard has played exactly zero offensive snaps. Walker and Tom have dominated the action on the edges, and even though Walker’s performance has raised some eyebrows, Dillard hasn’t been in the conversation as a replacement. That’s telling. Even if injuries were to hit, it’s unclear whether Dillard would be the next man up, especially with other developmental options like 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan waiting in the wings.
Dillard is set to be an unrestricted free agent next season, and barring some unexpected turn of events, it seems unlikely he’ll return to Green Bay. The Packers gambled on Dillard’s pedigree, but at this point, he’s nothing more than a forgotten insurance policy. His story in Green Bay may end as quietly as it began, and the Packers will likely move on without much hesitation.