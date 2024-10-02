6 Packers Unlikely to Return in 2025 After Poor Start to Season
The Green Bay Packers are attempting to navigate through a rocky start to their season, splitting their first four games with a 2-2 record.
Interestingly, they’ve been winless in two starts with Jordan Love and undefeated with Malik Willis under center. But, to be honest, this speaks more to the varying quality of opponents and team performances than any quarterback controversy.
Yet, beyond the wins and losses, some concerning trends are emerging, particularly with certain players whose performances could put their futures in Green Bay at risk.
Josh Myers
Josh Myers is first up on the Packers' hot seat. After being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Myers was immediately handed the starting center role. And while he’s held that job ever since, his performance has often left something to be desired. "Serviceable" might be the best way to describe his tenure.
Myers' current Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 55.9 ranks 28th out of 35 qualified centers this season. That’s not exactly the kind of production you want from someone responsible for anchoring your offensive line, particularly in a league where a strong offensive front can make or break your season.
Unfortunately, Myers' underwhelming performance in 2023 isn’t an outlier—it’s a continuation of a trend. His PFF grades in previous seasons—54.9 in 2020, 60.4 in 2021, and 54.7 in 2022—paint a picture of a player who has failed to take that next step toward becoming a reliable starter.
For Green Bay, the question isn't just about whether Myers is the right man for the job in 2024—it's about the future. Given his mediocre production, it's hard to see the Packers committing to a contract extension that will significantly raise his pay. As they evaluate their options in the offseason, the Packers are likely to explore upgrades at center, making it increasingly probable that 2024 could be Myers’ last season in Green Bay.