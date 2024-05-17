6 Packers Preparing for their Final Season in Green Bay
6. Jaire Alexander, cornerback
Could the 2024 season be the final season in Green Bay for Jaire Alexander? It would likely require a total falling out between the organization and player, but that doesn't exactly seem to be out of the realm of possibility.
Alexander was given a team-imposed suspension last year by the Packers and has clearly ruffled some feathers in the organization. Although nothing has come of them, there have also been trade rumblings centered around the star corner.
Couple all of that with a bit of an injury history, and it's not out of the question to think the Packers could entertain trading or cutting Alexander at some point next offseason. They could save over $17 million on the salary cap by making him a post-June 1 release with under $8 million in dead cap. Is it the ideal scenario? Absolutely not, but the cornerback position could be a major area of focus for the Packers next offseason after it was largely ignored in 2024.
Alexander played just seven games last season and just four games in 2021. If he misses the majority of the 2024 season for any reason, this discussion will be given a violent shove in to the "serious" category.
