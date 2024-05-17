6 Packers Preparing for their Final Season in Green Bay
5. Preston Smith, EDGE
Another veteran player who could be entering his final year with the Green Bay Packers is edge rusher Preston Smith.
Smith, a former first-round pick of the Washington franchise, has been outstanding in his time with the Green Bay Packers. After the 2024 season, he will officially have been in Green Bay for six seasons, and the guy has been nothing but a model of consistency.
One of the more underrated edge players in the game, here are Smith's numbers per 17 games as a member of the Green Bay Packers defense:
- Missed games: 0
- 19 QB hits
- 9.0 sacks
- 8.0 tackles for loss
And a lot of pressures come along with that as well.
Still, as good as he's been, Smith is set to account for over $17.5 million on next year's salary cap. The Packers can save $13.4 million by making him a post-June 1 cut, and they've obviously got guys like Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness that they've recently invested in to take his place off the edge.