6 Packers Preparing for their Final Season in Green Bay
4. Eric Stokes, cornerback
It's still a bit alarming that the Green Bay Packers did virtually nothing to address the cornerback position this offseason.
Eric Stokes was the team's first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and he just had his fifth-year contract option declined by the team. Add in the fact that Jaire Alexander only played seven games last year and found himself in some hot water with the team, and you might have an ugly situation on your hands.
Stephon Gilmore anyone?
I don't know how likely it is that Eric Stokes will be back for the Packers in 2025. They would have to re-sign him to a long-term deal, which is certainly in the realm of possibility. Stokes is going to have to start by staying on the field. He's only appeared in 12 games over the last two years. He played really well as a rookie for the Packers but hasn't been able to be consistently available for them.
They might be looking at a total reset of this position in 2025.