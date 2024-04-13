6 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into the NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
1. Christian Watson, Wide Receiver
One of the more interesting storylines in 2022 for Green Bay centered around Aaron Rodgers' desire for more talent on offense and the team's decision to use two picks in Round 1 on defenders. Armed with an extra draft pick after trading away Davante Adams, the Packers took Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt at No. 22 and 28 respectively.
They did finally get Rodgers a new wideout in Round 2, bringing in Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick.
Watson was an intriguing prospect out of North Dakota State and put up an impressive 4.36 in the 40-yard dash. Throw in his 6-foot-4, 208-pound frame, and Watson would have likely been a first-rounder if he played for a Division I team.
As a rookie, he had some ups and downs but finished with 611 yards and 11 touchdowns on 41 receptions. He finished better than fellow rookie (selected in Round 4), Romeo Doubs, who had 425 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions. In 2023, that wasn't the case.
Doubs improved his production and had 674 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions. He still wasn't the No. 1 receiver though, as that honor went to rookie Jayden Reed. The second-round pick from Michigan State had 64 catches for 793 yards with eight touchdowns.
Watson, who missed eight games, was surpassed by each of them as well as Dontayvion Wicks — a rookie fifth-round pick. While he still has more athletic ability than the rest of the receiving corps, he's struggled with durability and consistency. He could be in danger if the Packers add a legit No. 1 wideout since it would make sense to go with Doubs and Reed as the WR2 and WR3 in such a scenario.