6 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into the NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
2. Eric Stokes, Cornerback
As of right now, the Packers might not be ready to cut Eric Stokes but he could be running out of time.
Selected at No. 29 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Stokes played well as a rookie. He appeared in all but one contest and had 14 starts for the Packers. He finished the season with 55 tackles, 14 pass defenses, and one interception. According to Pro Football Focus, he was a solid starter with a grade of 65.5 (45th in the league).
However, he dropped off in 2022 after appearing in just nine games. Stokes was ranked 108th by PFF as his grade fell to 53.7. He had just 26 tackles and recorded no pass breakups or interceptions while allowing 80 percent of the passes thrown his way to be completed. His season ended with an ankle injury and he was unable to start the 2023 season on time.
Stokes was activated in October but a hamstring injury sent him to the IR once again. He returned in December but played just three games total before going back to the IR.
In those three games, Stokes surrendered three touchdowns and gave up a completion rate of 75 percent. The Packers could look for a replacement for him in this upcoming draft and while it might not be financially feasible to release him, he could find himself riding the bench even if he stays healthy.