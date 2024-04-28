6 Packers on Thin ice Following the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Packers players are walking on thin ice after the 2024 NFL Draft?
5. Josh Myers, center
Let's not get too carried away when it comes to projecting 5th-round picks to put people in danger of losing their jobs, but Packers center Josh Myers is entering a contract year in 2021.
Is the Jacob Monk selection (Duke) in the 5th round of the 2024 NFL Draft reason to put Myers on thin ice? Maybe.
Monk played both guard and center in his time at Duke, as well as some right tackle. The Packers value that positional versatility, of course, but Monk doesn't strike as an immediate threat to take anyone's job. The operative word here is "immediate". You always have to be thinking a few steps ahead when it comes to roster building, and few NFL teams are more confident in their ability to develop offensive linemen than the Green Bay Packers.
And with good reason.
With the way interior linemen were getting paid this offseason, there's no guarantee that the Packers would break the bank to bring Josh Myers back after this season. Giving a starting center a contract worth eight figures annually is only worthwhile if the guy is one of the best at his position in the entire league. Is that Josh Myers?
Perhaps the Jacob Monk selection is worth reading into a little bit.