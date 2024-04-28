6 Packers on Thin ice Following the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Packers players are walking on thin ice after the 2024 NFL Draft?
4. All the safeties
You want to talk about overhauling a position in a single offseason? The Green Bay Packers completely renovated the safeties they had on the roster from last season, and they did so in impressive fashion.
Starters Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford are gone. Top backup Jonathan Owens is gone. It was only a matter of time before the Packers began reshaping this unit, and they started with a big move in free agency. Xavier McKinney came in from the New York Giants and will bring the Packers a presence on the back end, but everyone's been waiting for six weeks to find out how this team would tackle the position during the 2024 NFL Draft.
We now have our answer.
In the second round, the Packers added former Georgia safety Javon Bullard, who is likely going to come in and start immediately next to Xavier McKinney.
In the fourth round, they landed Oregon Ducks safety Evan Williams, a Fresno State transfer who is bringing athleticism and size to the mix. He'll be in the mix defensively and on special teams.
In the fifth round, Green Bay drafted Oregon State's Kitan Oladapo, another athletic marvel who hits hard and makes plays on the ball.
Needless to say, all safeties that were on the roster prior to the 2024 NFL Draft are probably in danger of losing their jobs over the course of the offseason. That would include 2023 seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson Jr. and others like Zayne Anderson, Benny Sapp, and Tyler Coyle.