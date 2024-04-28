6 Packers on Thin ice Following the 2024 NFL Draft
3. AJ Dillon, running back
The Green Bay Packers' decision to bring back former second-round pick AJ Dillon was a bit of a shocker in the first place.
The Packers went out in free agency and prioritized former All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, giving him a four-year deal and resetting at the running back position. They followed that move up by releasing veteran Aaron Jones, who went and signed with the Vikings. Since AJ Dillon was allowed to walk in free agency, it was assumed that the Packers had just moved on and would stay moved on.
But they used a rare exception to bring Dillon back on a modest one-year deal instead. Even so, that one-year deal doesn't guarantee Dillon a spot in the rotation, nor does it guarantee him a spot on the final roster.
Especially after the Packers just followed up their decision to sign Josh Jacobs by drafting MarShawn Lloyd with the 88th overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
And Lloyd has the type of skill set to come in and contribute along side Josh Jacobs immediately. Lloyd is 5-foot-9, but he's 220 pounds with blazing 4.46 speed (1.60 in the 10-yard split). He's big, speedy, powerful, and only carried the rock 291 total times at the collegiate level. He's primed to be an impact player from Day 1, and at best, he pushes AJ Dillon out of the top two.