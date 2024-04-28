6 Packers on Thin ice Following the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Packers players are walking on thin ice after the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Rasheed Walker, OT
Obviously, there's positional versatility when it comes to first-round pick Jordan Morgan. Most people assume he's going to step into the right guard spot after the tremendous season we saw last year from former seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker.
With that being said, Jordan Morgan played left tackle in every single one of his 37 collegiate games started. The versatility there is a projection, but it's possible that the Packers will go into their offseason program and find that someone else along the line gives them a better overall starting five, and Walker might end up being the swing guy.
This might be a "worst-case" scenario for some based on how well Walker played in his second NFL season, but what if it ends up being that Morgan's best NFL position is at left tackle? The Packers can't do anything to leave Jordan Love's future up to chance.
Here's what NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, an offensive line expert, had to say about Morgan's projection to the NFL:
"He’s a capable run blocker and pass protector, and he features projectable upside with more work. Morgan has the traits and talent to become a solid starting left tackle."- Lance Zierlein
Again, this isn't to say that Walker will be replaced immediately and without question. But the Packers will use the offseason to evaluate who the best five linemen on their roster are, and they'll adjust the depth chart accordingly.