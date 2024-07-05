6 Packers on the Trade Block Heading Into Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
2. Preston Smith, EDGE
One area where the Packers have always done well is developing from within. They've been praised for this when it comes to their quarterbacks as they had Aaron Rodgers ready to replace Brett Favre. Then, Jordan Love was waiting in the wings to take over when Rodgers was traded.
The quarterback position gets all the attention but Green Bay uses this strategy elsewhere. One example is when it comes to their edge rushers.
For example, in 2019 when they signed Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith in the 2019 offseason, the Packers also drafted Rashan Gary from Michigan 12th overall. Gary was able to step in when Za'Darius Smith missed all but one game in 2021, then took over when Smith left ahead of the 2022 campaign.
They once again find themselves in a spot where they can move on from a veteran and roll with a younger option. Last year, they used the 13th overall pick on Lukas Van Ness from Iowa. As a rookie, he had 32 tackles and four sacks while coming on strong as the season progressed.
He could be ready for more, which is why Preston Smith could be on the trading block now. Smith had 48 tackles for eight sacks in 2023 and now has 243 tackles and 41.5 sacks in five years with the Packers.
He's a talented player but turns 32 in November. He's also the fourth-highest-paid player on the team this year. Smith has a cap hit of $14.1 million but the Packers could save $10 million of that by trading him. They might not be actively shopping Smith, but with the presence of Van Ness and the ability to save $10 million, they would surely listen to offers.