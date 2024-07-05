6 Packers on the Trade Block Heading Into Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
5. Isaiah McDuffie, Linebacker
With De'Vondre Campbell missing six games and Quay Walker sitting out three, the Packers had to lean on Isaiah McDuffie more than they expected. He rose to the occasion and finished second on the team with 86 tackles. He added a half-sack and a pass defense as well as five tackles for a loss.
McDuffie was charged with just five missed tackles on the season but he did have issues in coverage. According to Pro Football Reference, he gave up 24 completions on 31 targets (77.4 percent). While he didn't surrender a touchdown, his opponents averaged 11.4 yards per completion and 8.8 per target — while the quarterbacks targeting him combined for a rating of 103.4.
Green Bay added some competition in the offseason for McDuffie in the form of Edgerrin Cooper. The Mississippi State was the 45th pick overall and could be a starter from day one. Cooper was one of the more complete linebackers in this class, playing effectively against the run and pass for the Bulldogs.
Cooper ran a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, which is unsurprising considering the way he flew around the field during his collegiate career. In 2023, he recorded 84 tackles, eight sacks, and had 17 tackles for a loss.
One advantage McDuffie has is his relationship with Jeff Hafley, the new defensive coordinator in Green Bay. The two were together when Hafley was still the head coach at Boston College. That might help him stick around but the Packers could be willing to listen to offers.