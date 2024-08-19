6 Packers on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Preseason Finale
6. Backup linebackers
Taking a quick look-see at the Packers depth chart at the linebacker position, and we didn’t see either Quay Walker or Isaiah McDuffie play against the Denver Broncos. We also didn’t see anything from second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper, but none of those guys appears to be on the roster bubble at this point in time.
The Packers got an extensive look at third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper in this game against Denver and he actually played really well, racking up a team-high 11 tackles on the game.
All four of those players – Walker, McDuffie, Cooper, and Hopper – appear to be locks to make the roster this season. There are a handful of guys fighting for roster spots behind them. That list would include Kristian Welch, Eric Wilson, and Ralen Goforth.
Out of all of those players in this particular game against Denver, Welch may have made the most compelling case for a roster spot. He racked up five total tackles, a tackle for loss, and had an interception off a deflected Jarrett Stidham pass. Welch may have made his strongest case for the roster yet defensively, and we already know that he has extensive time on task as a special teams player over his first handful of years in the league.
Ralen Goforth is someone Packers fans were really intrigued by among the UDFA crop of 2024 and he was playing a solid game until leaving with concussion symptoms.
With new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley implementing a base 4-3 defense, the Packers are going to need depth at linebacker. They have a number of guys on the bubble here right now fighting for their roster lives in the final preseason game.