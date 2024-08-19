6 Packers on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Preseason Finale
5. Greg Joseph, kicker
The Packers would have probably had a whopping five points against the Broncos in their loss on Sunday night if it weren’t for veteran kicker Greg Joseph coming out and missing a 47-yard field goal attempt.
The Packers’ kicking competition may not be “over” but it’s a little bit easier to go with the guy you took in the sixth round of the NFL Draft when the veteran counterpart is missing a relatively “easy” kick in the preseason.
And the dejection on Joseph’s face after the missed kick when he was on the bench really spoke volumes. The kickers undoubtedly know what’s at stake when they go out for every kick, and it’s not like you have to be perfect, but you certainly want to take advantage of your opportunities in the game.
There had been rumors that the pendulum might even be swinging Joseph’s direction the way things had been going in practice, but we didn’t see Anders Carlson out there for the Packers against the Broncos which might be our clearest indicator yet that the team is leaning Carlson’s direction.
We’ve mentioned this before, but it’s worth bringing up again. Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia was the special teams coordinator for the Raiders when they scooped up Anders Carlson’s brother, Daniel, after he was cut by the Vikings. Daniel became one of the best kickers in the league under Bisaccia’s watch. He probably doesn’t want to be on the other side of that happening this time around and although Joseph and Carlson are both technically on the bubble right now, I would say things are leaning Carlson’s direction after Joseph’s latest miss.