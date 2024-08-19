6 Packers on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Preseason Finale
4. Grant DuBose/Malik Heath, Wide Receiver
The Packers might have a battle going on for a 6th wide receiver spot on their roster right now between 2023 preseason superstar Malik Heath and 2023 7th-round pick Grant DuBose.
Both Heath and DuBose have the types of physical traits to compete on special teams but we actually saw DuBose make a play late in the game against the Broncos on special teams while Heath led the team in targets (6), receptions (3), and receiving yards (22).
It wasn't exactly a highlight-reel type of game for Malik Heath against Denver, but he's got proven ability and the Packers would undoubtedly lose him if they subjected him to waivers in the coming weeks. The same is probably true of DuBose, a very interesting athlete who has obviously progressed from where he was last year as a 7th-round rookie.
Other than on special teams, it's going to be tough for the Packers to really rely on what they're seeing in preseason games from these receivers offensively as part of their evaluation. The backup QBs for the Packers aren't exactly giving this team the best look at their bubble types of receivers, evidenced by DuBose coming open on an easy slant patter on Sunday night against the Broncos, and not getting the ball because it was behind him.
It's just not a clean evaluation, so the Packers are going to be basing this decision on what they are seeing on the practice field. But one way or another, I would expect them to lose one of the two if they decide to keep just six receivers.