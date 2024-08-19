6 Packers on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Preseason Finale
3. Emanuel Wilson, running back
Now, let's quickly clarify that Emanuel Wilson is not on the roster bubble in the negative sense. When Wilson gets opportunities to be out there with the Packers' first-team offense, I believe he is an asset to the team.
But you can always tell that a player is on the roster bubble when they are getting showcased in a preseason game where starters deliberately don't play. Wilson was featured for the Packers against the Broncos on Sunday night and played almost the entire game.
You can't help but wonder if there was a bit of a revenge angle there as well.
It was actually the Broncos who initially discovered Wilson after the 2023 NFL Draft and added him for their rookie minicamp, but the Broncos cut him early in the offseason and the Packers scooped him up. Needless to say, he impressed enough to make the 53-man roster. This year is going to be a little bit different, and maybe a lot tougher, however.
Wilson is now in a loaded Packers running back room that includes big-money free agent Josh Jacobs, third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd, and returning second-round pick AJ Dillon who is the elder of the group and has looked good this offseason.
The Packers may be trying to talk themselves into keeping a fourth running back, but they'd have to do roster gymnastics elsewhere to make that happen. Wilson had 13 carries for 41 yards against the Broncos and one catch for 11 yards on a really nice one-handed snag of a screen pass from Sean Clifford.
The talent is there and the Packers perhaps showcased Wilson in this game to give teams time to try and trade for him. You can't tell me a team like Dallas wouldn't love to have Wilson on their roster, but they are so low in the waiver order that they might have to send a draft pick Green Bay's way to get it done.