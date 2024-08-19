6 Packers on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Preseason Finale
2. Sean Clifford, QB
I don't think there's any doubt that Sean Clifford should be on the roster bubble for the Green Bay Packers, and they have to start thinking through alternate plans for disaster scenarios.
Let's paint a picture really quick here. The Packers get off to a hot start this season, maybe with a record of 7-3 with seven games left to play. All of a sudden, with a six point lead in their 11th game, Jordan Love goes down with an injury. You're telling me that, as of right now, you'd be comfortable throwing Sean Clifford into that situation?
Let's say Love suffers a multi-week injury in the middle of the season. We obviously hope that doesn't happen, but if the Packers are in contention for the NFC North and a playoff spot, then the idea of throwing Clifford out there in substantial, meaningful games is just roster malpractice. The Packers need to be seeking out upgrades in the QB2 department and they might actually be able to get it from Denver.
Maybe after coming together for joint practices, the Packers will like what they saw enough from Jarrett Stidham to see if a mid-round pick could entice the Broncos to get him off their hands.
Either way, you have to think that Sean Clifford is on the roster bubble. He's not quite ready to be a QB2 yet in the NFL, and certainly not for a team like Green Bay right now which is expecting to contend in the NFC North. Maybe it made more sense last year at this time when Love was sort of an unknown still to the Packers, but it doesn't make sense in the scenario laid out above. Or what happens if the Packers would need a spot starter in the playoffs themselves?
What's Ryan Tannehill up to these days?