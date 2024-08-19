6 Packers on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Preseason Finale
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Denver this past weekend for a joint practice and a preseason game with the Broncos, and it did not go well.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game on Sunday night that his team got "humbled" in the joint practice against the Broncos and then didn't fare much better in the preseason game, which they lost by a very odd final score of 27-2. The unfortunate aspect of a bad preseason game like that is that you don't always get the cleanest evaluation, but some players might make your roster decisions a little bit easier on the negative side of things.
Which players find themselves on the roster bubble -- for better or worse -- after the Packers' preseason loss to the Denver Broncos?
1. Royce Newman, offensive line
There are a number of Packers offensive linemen who should be considered on the roster bubble after this game against Denver, but Royce Newman has basically been on the bubble all offseason. Newman was a fourth-round pick of the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft, so he's entering the final year of his contract in 2024. The Packers might not be desperate for cap space at this point, but they could save $2.25 million by cutting or trading him in the next couple of weeks.
There was one particular play where we sort of saw Newman get embarrassed a little bit. The Packers drew up a screen pass to Emanuel Wilson early on in the game when the Broncos' starting defense was still on the field. Newman was trying to get out in space to make a block and he got absolutely planted in the ground by Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton.
The lack of overall experience the Packers have on their offensive line could force them to keep Newman around but he's someone who should be considered on the bubble at this point for sure.