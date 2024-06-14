6 Packers on the Chopping Block After 2024 Minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
1. Christian Watson, Wide Receiver
It was almost comical the way the Green Bay Packers attacked the NFL Draft in 2022. After years of drama with reports that Aaron Rodgers was unhappy with the front office, they sent away his favorite receiver in exchange for two draft picks. Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders after the two sides couldn't agree upon an extension and the Packers landed a first and second-round pick.
Armed with two picks in Rounds 1 and 2, Green Bay seemed destined to go for a big-name receiver right away. That's not what happened though.
Instead, they took Georgia linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22 and then his collegiate teammate, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 28. From there, they did finally turn their attention to offense, trading both of their second-round selections to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the 34th pick. That's where they landed Christian Watson from North Dakota State.
In all fairness, no receivers were taken following Treylon Burks at No. 18, so the Packers didn't miss out on anyone. Still, it seemed as though this might have been what finally pushed Rodgers over the edge.
As far as Watson goes, he's a dynamic playmaker with excellent size (6-foot-4 and 208 pounds). He needed to prove he could play against elite competition following a career with the Bison and he did so as a rookie. Following a slow start, he wound up with 611 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging right around 15 yards per catch.
He did miss a few games due to injury and that issue continued in year two. This time, Watson played in just nine games and while he still did well with 28 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns, he wasn't very effective in the postseason. He was slightly forgotten as Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs all played well. Now entering his third season, Watson is firmly on the block and has had his name mentioned in one trade proposal after another.