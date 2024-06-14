6 Packers on the Chopping Block After 2024 Minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
4. Royce Newman, Guard
The Packers used a first-round pick on Jordan Morgan, who was a left tackle at Arizona. Green Bay wants to allow him to try his hand there in the NFL, which makes sense considering they recently moved on from veteran David Bakhtiari.
They won't just hand the job to Morgan though as he's going to have competition from Andre Dillard and Rasheed Walker. He also won't necessarily move to right tackle with Zach Tom manning that spot. But with Tom missing time due to injury, Morgan got some work there, as did Dillard.
"Zach Tom, the expected starter at right tackle, has missed most of the offseason workout program with a torn pectoral muscle, opening the door for reps for both Morgan and veteran Andre Dillard. Morgan is also competing with Rasheed Walker at left tackle, and nothing is set in stone at right guard, where Sean Rhyan has been the primary option for the first-team offense." — Zach Kruse of Packers Wire
Morgan also received snaps at both guard spots as Matt LaFleur aims to have a versatile group that can play multiple spots. Not all will cross-train at four positions the way Morgan has but they want versatile players.
While seeing all these names thrown around when discussing the options, one player is noticeably absent — Royce Newman. A 16-game starter at right gaurd in 2021, Newman has started just eight games since. He enters his fourth season buried on the depth chart and most of his 2024 salary would be recouped if he were to be released. That's not a good sign for him.