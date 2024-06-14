6 Packers on the Chopping Block After 2024 Minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
The Green Bay Packers recently wrapped up minicamp and now take one last long break before kicking off training camp. On the heels of a nine-win season — plus a playoff victory — the Packers have their sights set on a run in the NFC North.
They have the talent to make a run and could be in the mix for several years due to the youth on their roster. They're not only young but they're also deep, which will make it tough to cut the roster down to 53 players.
With that in mind, here are six players who could be on the chopping block as those cuts are made.
6. Samori Toure, Wide Receiver
A seventh-round pick in 2022 out of Nebraska, Samori Toure performed well enough in the preseason to raise expectations. He made it to the field in 11 games that year and while he saw just 10 passes come his way, Toure made an impression with five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. His average of 16.4 yards per catch led to increased hope for 2023.
He did wind up with more receptions as a sophomore but the numbers weren't as impressive. Toure caught just eight of 18 targets for 78 yards with an average of 9.8 per catch. He scored no touchdowns that year and was buried on the depth chart behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks. Even Bo Melton, who had 16 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown, surpassed him.
Entering his third season, Toure has a tough road ahead of him if he wants to make this roster. Barring a meltdown from someone else, he might not survive the chopping block.