6 Packers Free Agents Most Likely to Walk This Offseason
Which Green Bay Packers free agents are most likely to walk this offseason?
6. Darnell Savage, S
Darnell Savage is a player whose future with the Green Bay Packers is obviously up in the air. Although as we project players who are about to "walk" in free agency, I can't help but be a little bit torn about his situation.
The Packers drafted Savage in the first round, and even with some inconsistency in his play over the last couple of years, I think we've seen that first-round ability on display at times. The first couple of years for Savage in Green Bay were excellent, and he appeared well on his way to being another first-round hit for the team, but the arrival of Joe Barry as defensive coordinator didn't exactly bode well for Savage.
His snap counts and productivity decreased. He wasn't able to stay healthy in 2023 (limited to just 10 games). It's been a disappointing couple of seasons for Savage and it wouldn't surprise anyone if he wanted a change of scenery.
But it's also possible that new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is all the "change of scenery" Savage will need. I think he could come back to Green Bay on a prove-it deal, but I also wouldn't be shocked if the Packers draw a line in the sand on the price they're willing to pay, and Savage believes he could get more money elsewhere.
