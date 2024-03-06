6 Packers Free Agents Most Likely to Walk This Offseason
Which Green Bay Packers free agents are most likely to walk this offseason?
5. Jon Runyan Jr., OG
You have to give credit where it's due, and the Green Bay Packers' scouting department and coaching staff deserve all the flowers for assembling such a talented, home-grown offensive line.
From GM Brian Gutekunst down to offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, the way the Packers have developed mid-late round picks is nothing short of admirable. And that would include their development of former sixth-round pick Jon Runyan Jr., a starter at the right guard position who is slated to hit free agency in 2024.
Runyan has started all but one game over the last three seasons for the Packers, but his time with the team is likely coming to an end. The Packers not only could upgrade over Runyan in free agency or the draft, but they've got a chance to upgrade from within by inserting former third-round pick Sean Rhyan into the starting lineup on a full-time basis.
It's time for the team to move on from Runyan Jr. one way or the other, and we could see him get a much better deal in NFL free agency than he would have otherwise gotten from the Packers to come back and compete for a starting position.