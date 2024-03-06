6 Packers Free Agents Most Likely to Walk This Offseason
4. Rudy Ford, S
It's entirely possible that we could see the Green Bay Packers move on from a significant chunk of their 2023 secondary, including starting safety Rudy Ford. Let's look at some snaps that are about to hit the free agent market:
- Keisean Nixon, 809 snaps
- Jonathan Owens, 779 snaps
- Rudy Ford, 626 snaps
- Darnell Savage, 558 snaps
Not to mention, the 487 snaps that Rasul Douglas played are gone as well.
To say the Packers will be doing some reshuffling of the deck in the secondary would be an understatement, and Rudy Ford actually played some good football for them. But with new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley coming into the mix, you expect Green Bay to consider alternatives at the safety position. Although Ford allowed a QB rating into his coverage of just 65.0 (very good), the Packers could look to get younger at the position this offseason.
It's also a deep crop of free agents, so Ford is competing against a large group of safeties from outside the Packers organization that could appeal to this front office and coaching staff.