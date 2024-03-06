6 Packers Free Agents Most Likely to Walk This Offseason
3. AJ Dillon, RB
It might be close to time for the Green Bay Packers to smash the "reset" button on their running back position.
At this particular point in time, it looks like Green Bay has done enough restructuring elsewhere on the roster to be able to keep Aaron Jones at his hefty $17.575 million cap hit. Jones was looking like he'd be an easy choice as a salary cap casualty in 2024 until the final handful of games of the 2023 regular season and his performance in the postseason.
When Jones got healthy late last year, he was an absolute force, and perhaps convinced the Packers to rethink their stance on his future with the team.
AJ Dillon, on the other hand, had a golden opportunity with Jones out of the lineup. Dillon was given the RB1 hat for a handful of weeks and was underwhelming, to say the least. The former second-round pick out of Boston College may need a change of scenery this offseason, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Packers offer him a minimal deal to come back.
With all of their capital in the 2024 NFL Draft, it seems like the better move for Green Bay to just move on and get younger at this position with Jones potentially on his way out as well in 2025.