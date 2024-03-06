6 Packers Free Agents Most Likely to Walk This Offseason
Which Green Bay Packers free agents are most likely to walk this offseason?
2. David Bakhtiari, OT
The Green Bay Packers have not yet officially made David Bakhtiari a free agent at the time of this post being written, but it seems like a forgone conclusion that it will happen.
With a cap hit around $40 million and cap savings around $20 million, it stands to reason that the Packers will ultimately move on from Bakhtiari and let him walk in free agency. And if Bakhtiari leaves this offseason, that means that the Packers will have let go of Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers, and Bakhtiari in consecutive years.
Talk about dismantling the core.
Luckily for Green Bay, they can more than afford to move on. Rasheed Walker may have proven himself to be the solution at left tackle for 2024 and beyond. The former seventh-round pick out of Penn State looked good this past year, and Green Bay may have its bookend tackle duo for the future with Zach Tom on the other side.
At this time last year, the Packers may not have been in a position to be able to say goodbye to David Bakhtiari, but he's officially been in Green Bay a little too long. Bakhtiari has missed most of the last three seasons due to injury, including appearing in just one game in each of the 2023 and 2021 seasons.
Depending on what his health looks like, he may never play in the NFL again.