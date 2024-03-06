6 Packers Free Agents Most Likely to Walk This Offseason
Which Green Bay Packers free agents are most likely to walk this offseason?
With 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, it feels likely that the Green Bay Packers are going to let a good number of their in-house free agents walk this offseason. Although the Packers don't have an Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams on their way out the door this offseason, there are still some notable names likely to walk in 2024 NFL free agency, and on both sides of the ball.
But this is one of the youngest, deepest, and most talented rosters in the NFL. General manager Brian Gutekunst is in a great position to be able to set the price he wants for some of these players and send them out the door if they don't like the offer. Which Green Bay Packers free agents could be the most likely to leave in 2024?
Let's take a look.
1. Josiah Deguara, TE/FB
If there's one player the Packers are almost certain to let walk in free agency this offseason, it's tight end/fullback Josiah Deguara.
Deguara was a third-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2020 and the Packers probably felt like he could be their version of Kyle Juszczyk in the Matt LaFleur offense. We've seen pretty much anything but that.
Deguara hasn't been able to carve out a substantial enough role to be brought back to Green Bay, and he'll perhaps have to rely on his connections elsewhere around the league (Jets) to land a spot on someone's 90-man roster. It stands to reason that Deguara's time with the Packers has potentially cost him opportunities elsewhere. He's caught just 21 passes over the last two years combined and has made his most significant contributions on special teams.
And those special teams contributions could be what keep him in the NFL in 2024.