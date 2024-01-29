6 Packers Fans Will Be Sad to See Leave in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers had a great 2023 campaign which will make it even tougher for fans to say goodbye to these 6 players
By Randy Gurzi
5. Darnell Savage, S
Out of all the players on this list, this is likely the one Green Bay would want to bring back in 2024. But we all know it's never as easy as that.
Savage, who was a first-round pick in 2019 out of Maryland, has developed into a very good safety. According to Pro Football Focus, he's even twice made it into the top-20 at his position — finishing 16th this year and 17th in 2020. But thay've also shown him to be inconsistent, finishing 48th as a rookie as well as 72nd and 87th in 2021 and 2022.
While it's true PFF isn't always perfect, and some despise it, the truth is that Savage has been a solid player. Entering free agency, he's going to want to get paid a lot of money and there will be teams willing to do exactly that. Green Bay might want to spread that cost around more frugally, especially since they're already in the red and will need to renegotiate with Jordan Love very soon.
That could lead to them deciding to let Savage walk and instead offer a contract to Jonathan Owens, who is also set for free agency. Owens signed with the Packers this offseason after spending four years with the Houston Texans. He had 125 tackles for Houston in 2022 and continued to grow as a player with Green Bay.
Making 11 starts, Owens racked up another 84 tackles and had three pass defenses plus a fumble return for a touchdown in their win over Detroit. Not only did he have that TD but Owens had 12 tackles, including one for a loss. It was one of two games this year when he recorded that many stops.
Owens did struggle in the playoff loss to San Francisco but even so, it might make more sense to keep him at strong safety and run it back with Owens and Rudy Ford playing the deep spot alongside him. Ford, for what it's worth, has 115 tackles, five picks, and nine pass defenses in the past two seasons despite not being a full-time starter.