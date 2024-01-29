6 Packers Fans Will Be Sad to See Leave in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers had a great 2023 campaign which will make it even tougher for fans to say goodbye to these 6 players
By Randy Gurzi
There was a point this season when it appeared the Green Bay Packers were done. They had lost five of six games and saw a 2-1 start fade into a record of 3-6. But their narrow defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn't the end of their season.
Green Bay went on a roll after that and knocked off the L.A. Chargers, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. They faltered some with losses to the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Bucs but once again caught fire after this.
Winners of their final three games, the Packers made it into the playoffs with a record of 9-8. They then took it to the No. 2 seed and sent the Dallas Cowboys home. A three-point loss to the 49ers was their undoing but they should be holding their heads high as they go into the offseason and make their plans for 2024.
As is often the case, those future plans lead to some fan favorites being let go and these six Packers could be out the door — much to the dismay of their fans.
6. Eric Wilson, LB
He might not be a household name, but Eric Wilson has endeared himself to Packers fans over the past two seasons. A journeyman who had 122 tackles in 2020 for the Minnesota Vikings, Wilson has now been with four different teams in seven seasons.
In Green Bay, he didn't see the field much with just 232 total snaps during the 2022 campiagn. But that nearly doubled in 2023 as he was on the field for 429 snaps.
When he was in the game, he moved around frequently and was strong against the run. That carried over into his special teams ability, which is where he saw the majority of his snaps. In all, Wilson was on the field for 308 special teams plays.
Even with all that being the case, Wilson isn't likely on the radar to return next season. Despite being a strong role player the Packers will need to look for someone with a smaller salary to occupy this role.