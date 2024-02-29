6 Packers Draft Targets to Watch at the NFL Combine
Who should Green Bay Packers fans be watching at the NFL Scouting Combine?
6. Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville
At some point on Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers should be expected to take a running back (or two). The Packers may not move on from Aaron Jones despite his hefty price tag this coming season, but they could very well decide to say goodbye to former second-round pick AJ Dillon, a pending unrestricted free agent.
And when you have 11 selections, you can afford to take a couple of shots on a position like running back.
In order to effectively replace AJ Dillon and what he does, the Packers are going to need a running back with some size, although they may not be able to find someone who can match AJ Dillon's quads.
All kidding aside, a prospect Packers fans may end up loving in former Wisconsin transfer and Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo, who has impressive burst to go along with his 6-foot, 220-pound frame. Guerendo is an ascending player who can catch passes out of the backfield as well as rattle some facemasks with his physicality at the position.
One common theme you hear about him is that he could be a better pro than college player. I think he's going to put up a high RAS number at the Combine and land high on the Packers' draft board as a result.
