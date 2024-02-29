6 Packers Draft Targets to Watch at the NFL Combine
Who should Green Bay Packers fans be watching at the NFL Scouting Combine?
5. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
One of the most significant aspects of the NFL Scouting Combine every year is the medical evaluation side of things. In some cases, the "pass/fail" nature of medical examinations at the Scouting Combine can determine whether or not a player is a 1st-round pick or Day 3, or maybe a Day 2 pick that ends up going undrafted altogether.
Teams will be fascinated by the medical evaluation on Payton Wilson, the linebacker out of North Carolina State who may be a 1st-round caliber player (or 2nd-round, at worst) depending on how his medical examinations check out.
From NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Wilson’s length and athletic profile could certainly push him up the board for some teams, but his history with injuries could tamp down his draft stock. He’s free-flowing in pursuit and is at his best as a run-and-hit hunter rather than a static defender faced with a downhill blocker."- Lance Zierlein
At 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, you see Wilson flying around the field and you feel him coming. He's an imposing player at the off-ball linebacker position but can he stay on the field?
If the Packers clear him medically, he could absolutely be an option for this team when it comes to one of those second-round picks. There is a chance we could see Green Bay move on from De'Vondre Campbell in a salary cap move, and a guy like Wilson could pair nicely with Quay Walker.